Banque Pictet & Cie SA Invests $1.12 Million in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new stake in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,122,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EA Series Trust purchased a new position in Ferguson during the second quarter worth approximately $857,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 18,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,504,000 after acquiring an additional 2,349 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ferguson by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 7,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 8.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,497,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,283,000 after purchasing an additional 122,778 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Ferguson by 5,880.5% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 4,822 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FERG. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Friday, September 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays raised their target price on Ferguson from $175.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. William Blair started coverage on Ferguson in a research note on Friday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4,142.63.

Insider Transactions at Ferguson

In related news, CAO Richard Winckler sold 1,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.71, for a total value of $300,266.33. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $175,251.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Richard Winckler sold 1,823 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.71, for a total value of $300,266.33. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $175,251.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin Michael Murphy sold 17,978 shares of Ferguson stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.71, for a total value of $2,961,156.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,442,158.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,703 shares of company stock valued at $4,563,008. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ferguson Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of FERG stock opened at $155.98 on Friday. Ferguson plc has a fifty-two week low of $105.00 and a fifty-two week high of $171.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $158.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 26th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.56 billion. Ferguson had a return on equity of 41.58% and a net margin of 6.35%. The company’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Ferguson plc will post 9.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ferguson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. Ferguson’s payout ratio is presently 32.89%.

About Ferguson

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

Further Reading

