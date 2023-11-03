Banque Pictet & Cie SA Invests $1.15 Million in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,330 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,150,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 8.1% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 8,065 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 189.1% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 10,409 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after buying an additional 6,808 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 26.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 118,763 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,956,000 after buying an additional 24,884 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter valued at $1,231,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 2.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,387 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO John G. Morikis bought 2,125 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $237.60 per share, for a total transaction of $504,900.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 317,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,383,352. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Up 2.7 %

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

NYSE SHW opened at $245.38 on Friday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $205.43 and a 1 year high of $283.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $255.35 and its 200 day moving average is $252.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.81 billion, a PE ratio of 26.27, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.08.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.44.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

