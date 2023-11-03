Banque Pictet & Cie SA Purchases New Position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 30,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,356,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MGM. RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 29.1% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 7,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in MGM Resorts International by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 24,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in MGM Resorts International by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 50,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in MGM Resorts International by 107.5% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 6,526 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in MGM Resorts International by 81.6% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 10,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 4,934 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MGM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. HSBC began coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MGM Resorts International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.81.

Insider Transactions at MGM Resorts International

In other news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.21, for a total value of $1,130,250.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 136,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,177,132.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.22, for a total transaction of $452,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,912,037.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.21, for a total transaction of $1,130,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 136,632 shares in the company, valued at $6,177,132.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,454 shares of company stock worth $2,249,894 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MGM opened at $36.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.18 and a beta of 2.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.20. MGM Resorts International has a 52-week low of $31.40 and a 52-week high of $51.35.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 2.10%. MGM Resorts International’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

