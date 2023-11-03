Banque Pictet & Cie SA Sells 1,347 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA decreased its position in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,194 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,347 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $1,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in EPAM Systems during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in EPAM Systems by 93.1% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 112 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in EPAM Systems by 147.3% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in EPAM Systems during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other EPAM Systems news, Director Eugene Roman sold 1,552 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.44, for a total transaction of $368,506.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $233,166.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems Stock Performance

NYSE:EPAM opened at $232.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.47 billion, a PE ratio of 25.83, a P/E/G ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.46. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $197.99 and a fifty-two week high of $385.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $246.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $243.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.92 and a current ratio of 4.92.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 11.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.65 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on EPAM Systems from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on EPAM Systems from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on EPAM Systems from $272.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on EPAM Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on EPAM Systems from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $296.23.

EPAM Systems Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and infrastructure management for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

