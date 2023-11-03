Banque Pictet & Cie SA Sells 2,831 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA cut its stake in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,831 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $1,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of QRVO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Qorvo by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,196,858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,513,630,000 after acquiring an additional 58,395 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA grew its holdings in Qorvo by 11.8% during the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 6,645,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $824,733,000 after purchasing an additional 699,968 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Qorvo by 0.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,801,902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $595,916,000 after purchasing an additional 16,097 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Qorvo by 91,166.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,613,532 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $470,719,000 after purchasing an additional 4,608,477 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Qorvo by 23.3% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,459,469 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $249,808,000 after purchasing an additional 464,185 shares during the period. 85.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Qorvo alerts:

Insider Activity at Qorvo

In related news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 10,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.02, for a total transaction of $1,097,429.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,943,991.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 10,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.02, for a total transaction of $1,097,429.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,943,991.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Roderick Nelson sold 2,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.60, for a total value of $220,342.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $823,698.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,250 shares of company stock worth $4,110,124 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo Stock Down 2.7 %

QRVO opened at $85.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $95.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Qorvo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.75 and a 12 month high of $114.59.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. Qorvo had a positive return on equity of 6.86% and a negative net margin of 3.21%. The firm had revenue of $651.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.84 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas raised Qorvo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Qorvo from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Raymond James raised their price target on Qorvo from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Summit Insights lowered Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on Qorvo from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.80.

Get Our Latest Analysis on QRVO

Qorvo Company Profile

(Free Report)

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QRVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.