Banque Pictet & Cie SA Sells 7,870 Shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA decreased its position in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 31.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,833 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,870 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $1,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 47.6% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,609 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in W. R. Berkley by 73.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,008 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 7,615 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 120.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 6,614 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,874 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 4,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in W. R. Berkley in the first quarter worth about $200,000. 66.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

W. R. Berkley Stock Performance

Shares of WRB stock opened at $67.81 on Friday. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 52-week low of $55.50 and a 52-week high of $76.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $17.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.13.

W. R. Berkley Announces Dividend

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.17. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WRB shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on W. R. Berkley in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.60.

About W. R. Berkley

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

