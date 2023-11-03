Barclays Increases Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) Price Target to $36.00

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Barclays from $34.00 to $36.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on KDP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 17th. UBS Group raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $37.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $37.00.

Keurig Dr Pepper Price Performance

KDP stock opened at $30.86 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.99. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 1 year low of $27.66 and a 1 year high of $38.94. The stock has a market cap of $43.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 9.76%. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This is a positive change from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.32%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Matthew Andrew Archambault sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.61, for a total transaction of $1,344,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $564,648. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Karin Rotem-Wildeman bought 7,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.95 per share, with a total value of $211,147.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 69,448 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,967.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew Andrew Archambault sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.61, for a total transaction of $1,344,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $564,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the first quarter worth about $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 973.8% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 83.4% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

