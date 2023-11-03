Barclays Lowers Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Price Target to $470.00

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from $479.00 to $470.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on MA. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Mastercard from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $510.00 to $496.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Mizuho restated a buy rating and issued a $435.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $443.00 to $439.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $450.09.

Mastercard Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $382.68 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $399.78 and a 200-day moving average of $390.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $360.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.33, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard has a 12 month low of $308.60 and a 12 month high of $418.60.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.85% and a return on equity of 188.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 9th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 19.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.72, for a total value of $50,165,355.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,179,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,544,697,530.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.72, for a total transaction of $50,165,355.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,179,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,544,697,530.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.65, for a total transaction of $2,481,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,565,450.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 407,608 shares of company stock valued at $161,801,808. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mastercard

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth $21,442,000. United Bank lifted its stake in Mastercard by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 6,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 30.1% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 272,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $97,335,000 after acquiring an additional 63,040 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,168,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in Mastercard during the first quarter valued at approximately $12,926,000. 74.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

