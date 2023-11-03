Barrington Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Barrington Research decreased their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 31st. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.15) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.09). The consensus estimate for Warner Bros. Discovery’s current full-year earnings is ($1.12) per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Warner Bros. Discovery’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.26) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.45) EPS.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.44 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 16.04% and a positive return on equity of 1.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on WBD. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Warner Bros. Discovery currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.89.

Warner Bros. Discovery Price Performance

WBD opened at $11.08 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Warner Bros. Discovery has a one year low of $8.82 and a one year high of $16.34.

Institutional Trading of Warner Bros. Discovery

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gagnon Securities LLC boosted its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 3.1% in the second quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 23,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,762,040,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 50,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 314,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,746,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 7.6% during the first quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 11,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Warner Bros. Discovery news, insider Gerhard Zeiler bought 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.09 per share, with a total value of $535,420.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 329,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,636,060.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, operates a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and lienses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

See Also

