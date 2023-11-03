Barrington Research Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) – Barrington Research lowered their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Nexstar Media Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 31st. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.97 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.26. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Nexstar Media Group’s current full-year earnings is $11.60 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Nexstar Media Group’s Q4 2023 earnings at $4.68 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $11.24 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $6.51 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $6.33 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $6.87 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $10.84 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $30.45 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $16.02 EPS.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.24). Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 29.41% and a net margin of 13.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Friday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.83.

Nexstar Media Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NXST opened at $150.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 8.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.53. Nexstar Media Group has a 1 year low of $132.30 and a 1 year high of $217.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $143.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Nexstar Media Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.65%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Thomas Carter sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.50, for a total transaction of $827,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,730,260. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Nexstar Media Group news, CFO Lee Ann Gliha sold 910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.03, for a total transaction of $145,627.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $716,294.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Carter sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.50, for a total value of $827,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,730,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nexstar Media Group

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NXST. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 3.8% during the third quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 63,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,111,000 after buying an additional 2,303 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $430,000. Kendall Capital Management grew its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 16,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. raised its position in Nexstar Media Group by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 181,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,958,000 after purchasing an additional 24,482 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Management Corp VA lifted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 21.2% in the third quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 169,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,359,000 after purchasing an additional 29,775 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

