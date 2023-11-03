Barrington Research Comments on TEGNA Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:TGNA)

TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Free Report) – Research analysts at Barrington Research raised their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for TEGNA in a report issued on Tuesday, October 31st. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.32. The consensus estimate for TEGNA’s current full-year earnings is $1.71 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for TEGNA’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.52 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.77 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.31 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.68 EPS.

Get TEGNA alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TEGNA in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of TEGNA in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on TEGNA from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th.

TEGNA Trading Up 4.0 %

TGNA stock opened at $15.11 on Friday. TEGNA has a one year low of $13.65 and a one year high of $22.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 3.44.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $732.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.39 million. TEGNA had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 20.96%. TEGNA’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TEGNA

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in TEGNA by 6.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,260,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,370,000 after acquiring an additional 72,469 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of TEGNA by 152.9% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 537,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,825,000 after purchasing an additional 324,724 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TEGNA during the third quarter valued at about $230,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in TEGNA by 1,022.5% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 57,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 52,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its holdings in TEGNA by 54.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 18,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 6,609 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at TEGNA

In other news, COO Lynn B. Trelstad sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.57, for a total transaction of $497,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 181,881 shares in the company, valued at $3,013,768.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

TEGNA Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $0.114 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This is a positive change from TEGNA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.33%.

TEGNA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TEGNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TEGNA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.