Barrington Research Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Free Report) – Barrington Research increased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Chegg in a report issued on Tuesday, October 31st. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris now expects that the technology company will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.28. The consensus estimate for Chegg’s current full-year earnings is $0.27 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Chegg’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

Get Chegg alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Chegg from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Chegg from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Chegg from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Chegg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Chegg from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.91.

Chegg Trading Up 6.4 %

CHGG opened at $7.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 3.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.10. Chegg has a 1-year low of $7.32 and a 1-year high of $30.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $924.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.18.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Chegg had a return on equity of 2.02% and a net margin of 1.41%. The firm had revenue of $182.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.19 million.

Institutional Trading of Chegg

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Chegg by 80.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,522 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Chegg in the second quarter worth $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chegg by 500.0% in the second quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. AM Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Chegg in the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Chegg by 79.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,012 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Chegg Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students starting with their academic journey and extending into their careers with products and services to support learner with their academic course materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and skills and other, including skills, advertising services, print textbooks, and eTextbooks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chegg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chegg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.