BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Shares Purchased by Bfsg LLC

Bfsg LLC raised its holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,925 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $2,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in BCE by 6,368.0% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Tobam boosted its position in BCE by 88.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 14,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 6,725 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in BCE by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 19,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BCE during the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BCE during the 1st quarter worth $264,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.30% of the company’s stock.

Get BCE alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on BCE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BCE in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of BCE from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of BCE from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of BCE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BCE currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.53.

BCE Price Performance

BCE stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.47. 243,294 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,417,425. The company has a market cap of $36.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.62. BCE Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.15 and a 52-week high of $48.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.55.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (TSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 9.68%. As a group, analysts predict that BCE Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BCE Company Profile

(Free Report)

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE).

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.