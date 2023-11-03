Beauty Health Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:SKIN)

The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Traders purchased 8,092 call options on the company. This is an increase of 804% compared to the typical volume of 895 call options.

Beauty Health Price Performance

Shares of Beauty Health stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.52. 985,028 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,984,581. Beauty Health has a 1-year low of $3.89 and a 1-year high of $13.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 7.98 and a current ratio of 9.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.80. The company has a market cap of $600.66 million, a P/E ratio of -32.07 and a beta of 1.24.

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $117.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.89 million. Beauty Health had a negative return on equity of 3.84% and a negative net margin of 3.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Beauty Health will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CFO Michael P. Monahan bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.02 per share, for a total transaction of $30,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 358,107 shares in the company, valued at $2,155,804.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Beauty Health news, Chairman Brent L. Saunders bought 59,380 shares of Beauty Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.10 per share, for a total transaction of $362,218.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 5,827,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,547,463.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Michael P. Monahan purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.02 per share, for a total transaction of $30,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 358,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,155,804.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders acquired 97,380 shares of company stock valued at $593,948. 41.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SKIN. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Beauty Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $23,664,000. Camber Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Beauty Health by 250.0% in the second quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 1,750,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,648,000 after buying an additional 1,250,000 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Beauty Health by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 6,830,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,173,000 after buying an additional 1,102,673 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Beauty Health in the 4th quarter valued at $7,730,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Beauty Health by 8.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,514,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,964,000 after acquiring an additional 830,141 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on SKIN shares. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Beauty Health from $15.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Imperial Capital initiated coverage on Beauty Health in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Beauty Health in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Beauty Health in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on Beauty Health from $35.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.28.

Beauty Health Company Profile

The Beauty Health Company designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products worldwide. The company's flagship product includes HydraFacial that enhance the skin to cleanse, extract, and hydrate the skin with proprietary solutions and serums. Its products also comprise Syndeo, a HydraFacial Delivery System designed to elevate every part of the treatment and connects providers to the consumer's preferences to create a more personalized experience; HydraFacial Nation App, an app that allows consumers to learn about their skin health, discover treatment options, and track their treatments over time; and Keravive, a treatment for scalp health.

Featured Articles

