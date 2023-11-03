Benchmark Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP)

Benchmark reissued their buy rating on shares of Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $28.00 price objective on the energy company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alliance Resource Partners in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a strong-buy rating for the company.

Alliance Resource Partners Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of ARLP stock opened at $23.69 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.05. Alliance Resource Partners has a 1-year low of $17.05 and a 1-year high of $25.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.28.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The energy company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $636.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.52 million. Alliance Resource Partners had a return on equity of 42.51% and a net margin of 27.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Alliance Resource Partners will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alliance Resource Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 6th. Alliance Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.36%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alliance Resource Partners

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 108,022 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Alliance Resource Partners by 9.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,254 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 4.6% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 22,149 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 2.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 39,564 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 14,975 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.58% of the company’s stock.

Alliance Resource Partners Company Profile

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Illinois Basin Coal Operations, Appalachia Coal Operations, Oil & Gas Royalties, and Coal Royalties.

Further Reading

