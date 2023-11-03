Berry Co. Plans None Dividend of $0.21 (NASDAQ:BRY)

Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Free Report) declared a None dividend on Wednesday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share by the energy company on Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th.

Berry has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 20.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Berry has a dividend payout ratio of 49.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Berry to earn $0.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.7%.

Get Berry alerts:

Berry Price Performance

NASDAQ BRY opened at $7.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.66. Berry has a 52-week low of $6.23 and a 52-week high of $10.74. The company has a market cap of $584.85 million, a PE ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 2.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Berry ( NASDAQ:BRY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The energy company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.18). Berry had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The business had revenue of $222.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. Berry’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Berry will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of Berry from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Berry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Berry from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Berry

Insider Activity at Berry

In related news, President Danielle E. Hunter sold 14,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $125,800.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 173,757 shares in the company, valued at $1,476,934.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Chairman Arthur T. Smith sold 18,635 shares of Berry stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.47, for a total value of $157,838.45. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 595,545 shares in the company, valued at $5,044,266.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Danielle E. Hunter sold 14,800 shares of Berry stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $125,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 173,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,476,934.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,635 shares of company stock worth $416,888. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Berry

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Berry by 525.6% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,147 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,644 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its position in Berry by 1,169.4% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,151 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,824 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Berry during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Berry by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,844 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Berry during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

About Berry

(Get Free Report)

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.