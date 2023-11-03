Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The energy company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.18), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $222.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.82 million. Berry had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 5.87%. Berry’s revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share.
Berry Trading Up 0.9 %
BRY stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 737,745. The company has a market cap of $590.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 2.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Berry has a 12 month low of $6.23 and a 12 month high of $10.74.
Berry Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a yield of 6.2%. Berry’s payout ratio is currently 87.27%.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Berry by 71.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,294 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 5,556 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Berry by 13.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,649 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Berry during the fourth quarter worth $85,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Berry during the second quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Berry by 56.1% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,930 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 3,568 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.74% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Berry from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lowered Berry from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Berry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th.
Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.
