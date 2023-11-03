Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The energy company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.18), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $222.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.82 million. Berry had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 5.87%. Berry’s revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share.

Berry Trading Up 0.9 %

BRY stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 737,745. The company has a market cap of $590.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 2.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Berry has a 12 month low of $6.23 and a 12 month high of $10.74.

Get Berry alerts:

Berry Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a yield of 6.2%. Berry’s payout ratio is currently 87.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Berry

In other news, President Danielle E. Hunter sold 14,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $125,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 173,757 shares in the company, valued at $1,476,934.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, President Danielle E. Hunter sold 14,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $125,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 173,757 shares in the company, valued at $1,476,934.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, President Danielle E. Hunter sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.77, for a total value of $131,550.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 148,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,304,598.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 48,635 shares of company stock worth $416,888. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Berry by 71.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,294 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 5,556 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Berry by 13.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,649 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Berry during the fourth quarter worth $85,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Berry during the second quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Berry by 56.1% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,930 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 3,568 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Berry from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lowered Berry from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Berry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Berry

About Berry

(Get Free Report)

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.