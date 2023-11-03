Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $8.35, but opened at $7.13. Berry shares last traded at $7.05, with a volume of 331,107 shares traded.

The energy company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.18). Berry had a net margin of 26.86% and a return on equity of 18.02%. The business had revenue of $222.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.82 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. Berry’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Berry Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Berry’s payout ratio is 13.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BRY. TheStreet downgraded Berry from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler downgraded Berry from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Berry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Berry news, President Danielle E. Hunter sold 14,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $125,800.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 173,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,476,934.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Berry news, President Danielle E. Hunter sold 14,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $125,800.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 173,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,476,934.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Danielle E. Hunter sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.77, for a total value of $131,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 148,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,304,598.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,635 shares of company stock valued at $416,888. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Berry

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Berry by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 8,581,790 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $67,367,000 after purchasing an additional 396,600 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Berry by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,650,662 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,357,000 after purchasing an additional 345,237 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in Berry by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 54,700 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in Berry during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $778,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Berry during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $238,000. 88.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Berry Trading Up 1.3 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.28 and a 200-day moving average of $7.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $584.85 million, a P/E ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 2.09.

Berry Company Profile

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

