Bfsg LLC Boosts Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Bfsg LLC increased its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,684 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $3,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAST. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Fastenal by 93.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in Fastenal during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in Fastenal during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. PSI Advisors LLC increased its position in Fastenal by 2,538.1% during the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fastenal during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Stephens cut shares of Fastenal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.71.

Insider Transactions at Fastenal

In other news, COO Terry Modock Owen sold 63,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total transaction of $3,625,123.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Fastenal news, Director Reyne K. Wisecup sold 19,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.78, for a total value of $1,110,843.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,135,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Terry Modock Owen sold 63,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total transaction of $3,625,123.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Stock Performance

Shares of FAST traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $60.15. The stock had a trading volume of 285,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,259,780. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 4.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.28. Fastenal has a fifty-two week low of $45.70 and a fifty-two week high of $60.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.08, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.13.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 34.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 2 EPS for the current year.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 25th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 70.35%.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Featured Articles

