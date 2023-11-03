Bfsg LLC Boosts Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Bfsg LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,076 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $4,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,269,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,820,801,000 after purchasing an additional 8,540,248 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 129.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,073,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,758,000 after acquiring an additional 10,751,662 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $940,239,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,336,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,754,000 after acquiring an additional 565,322 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,422,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,126,000 after acquiring an additional 161,657 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JPST traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.05. 274,502 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,595,798. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.93 and a fifty-two week high of $50.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.13.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Stories

