Bfsg LLC Buys 2,707 Shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

Bfsg LLC increased its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,707 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC owned about 0.10% of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $4,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 58,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,598,000 after purchasing an additional 5,891 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 94.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,479 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 105,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,302,000 after acquiring an additional 20,613 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 729,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,646,000 after acquiring an additional 33,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VIGI traded up $0.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $72.56. The stock had a trading volume of 23,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,603. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $64.68 and a 12 month high of $77.06. The company has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.22 and its 200 day moving average is $74.16.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a $0.182 dividend. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

