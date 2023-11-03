Bfsg LLC Buys 7,739 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Bfsg LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,699 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,739 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Bfsg LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Bfsg LLC owned 0.06% of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF worth $6,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHP. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 860.8% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 27,700.0% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. 25 LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCHP traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.90. 128,849 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,032,601. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.81. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 52 week low of $49.50 and a 52 week high of $54.10.

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

