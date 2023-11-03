Bfsg LLC Grows Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Bfsg LLC grew its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,336 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $3,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of American Express by 118,198.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,732,068 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,028,913,000 after buying an additional 13,720,460 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of American Express by 87,430.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 12,697,168 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,211,847,000 after buying an additional 12,682,662 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $911,554,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of American Express by 139.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,869,384 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,133,106,000 after buying an additional 3,996,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of American Express by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,356,786 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,048,552,000 after buying an additional 1,551,053 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AXP. Stephens reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $146.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Piper Sandler upgraded American Express from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $151.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on American Express in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $158.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on American Express from $192.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded American Express from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $143.00 to $154.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.95.

Insider Activity at American Express

In related news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $143.93 per share, for a total transaction of $143,930.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,860. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Express Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:AXP traded up $2.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $153.27. 331,303 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,184,610. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $111.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.21. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $140.91 and a fifty-two week high of $182.15.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The payment services company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.34. American Express had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 13.61%. The firm had revenue of $15.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Express will post 11.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.51%.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

See Also

