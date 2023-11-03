Bfsg LLC Grows Stock Holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL)

Bfsg LLC increased its stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Free Report) by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 387,167 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 145,853 shares during the period. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF makes up 1.2% of Bfsg LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Bfsg LLC owned 0.26% of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF worth $7,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SGOL. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 162.4% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,802,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,773,000 after purchasing an additional 5,447,741 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 297.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,372,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,175 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC bought a new position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $12,399,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. raised its position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 1,879.1% in the first quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 667,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,602,000 after acquiring an additional 634,077 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $9,003,000.

SGOL traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 450,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,341,328. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a one year low of $15.93 and a one year high of $19.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.60.

The abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund seeks to track the spot price for gold, less trust expenses holding costs, holding physical gold bars. SGOL was launched on Sep 9, 2009 and is managed by Abrdn.

