Bfsg LLC Has $11.24 Million Stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Bfsg LLC lowered its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 329,606 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,323 shares during the quarter. CSX comprises 1.9% of Bfsg LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $11,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CSX during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CSX during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of CSX during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 1,391.8% during the first quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 910 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CSX. Argus upped their target price on CSX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Barclays cut their target price on CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on CSX in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

Shares of CSX stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.44. 1,260,254 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,171,928. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.56 and its 200-day moving average is $31.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $60.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.20. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $27.60 and a 52 week high of $34.38.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 31.28% and a net margin of 26.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is 23.40%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

