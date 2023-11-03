Bfsg LLC Has $2.54 Million Stock Holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Bfsg LLC cut its holdings in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,316 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in AGCO were worth $2,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York Life Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AGCO in the second quarter valued at approximately $443,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in AGCO by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 10,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of AGCO by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 21,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,881,000 after acquiring an additional 5,951 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of AGCO by 116.7% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 74,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,808,000 after purchasing an additional 40,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of AGCO by 38.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AGCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AGCO in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of AGCO from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of AGCO from $157.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of AGCO from $158.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of AGCO from $161.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.00.

AGCO Stock Performance

AGCO stock traded up $1.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $119.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 627,175. The company has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.67, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $119.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.15. AGCO Co. has a 12-month low of $109.81 and a 12-month high of $145.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.62.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.70. AGCO had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 7.96%. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that AGCO Co. will post 15.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AGCO Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.54%.

About AGCO

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

