Bfsg LLC Has $2.74 Million Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

Bfsg LLC decreased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,490 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC owned about 0.11% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF worth $2,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $105,000.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JMST stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.40. 623,097 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.54.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1445 per share. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

(Free Report)

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JMST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.