Bfsg LLC Has $3.09 Million Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Bfsg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,340 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 355 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 18.5% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 218 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 2.4% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,436 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Day & Ennis LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.7% in the first quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 3.2% in the first quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Bankshares Inc. grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.4% in the first quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 8,648 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of MCD traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $266.93. The stock had a trading volume of 336,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,650,261. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $245.73 and a 12 month high of $299.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.53 billion, a PE ratio of 23.49, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $266.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $282.62.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 152.00% and a net margin of 33.31%. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.52%.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In related news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 5,606 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $1,569,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,031 shares in the company, valued at $8,128,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.02, for a total transaction of $1,265,423.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,041,867.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 5,606 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $1,569,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,128,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,443 shares of company stock worth $6,731,860 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on McDonald’s from $345.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on McDonald’s from $319.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $316.66.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

