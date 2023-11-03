Bfsg LLC Has $3.30 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Bfsg LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,422 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,694 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $3,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 52.5% in the second quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 811,077. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $43.05 and a one year high of $47.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.46.

About Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.