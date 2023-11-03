Bfsg LLC Has $3.44 Million Holdings in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA)

Bfsg LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 212,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 812 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC owned 0.14% of Mueller Water Products worth $3,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Mueller Water Products by 98,060.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 18,650,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $302,698,000 after buying an additional 18,631,527 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,843,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $179,042,000 after purchasing an additional 71,134 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 148.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,320,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,772,093 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,375,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,929,000 after purchasing an additional 15,216 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,984,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,476,000 after purchasing an additional 690,788 shares during the period.

Get Mueller Water Products alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mueller Water Products news, SVP Kenji Takeuchi sold 1,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total transaction of $26,266.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,209 shares in the company, valued at $399,439.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Kenji Takeuchi sold 1,855 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total value of $26,266.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,209 shares in the company, valued at $399,439.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael T. Tokarz sold 13,269 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.08, for a total transaction of $173,558.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 392,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,133,926.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MWA has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Northcoast Research cut Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mueller Water Products presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.20.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Mueller Water Products

Mueller Water Products Stock Performance

Mueller Water Products stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.01. 97,937 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 913,079. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.55 and a 52 week high of $16.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 3.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.10.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $326.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.74 million. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 5.77%. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mueller Water Products Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.064 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. This is an increase from Mueller Water Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.98%.

Mueller Water Products Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Water Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Water Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.