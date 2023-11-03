Bfsg LLC Has $4.11 Million Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Bfsg LLC grew its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,134 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 713 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 4,376 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. grew its holdings in Chevron by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 9,225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in Chevron during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,612,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc grew its holdings in Chevron by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 217,261 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the 2nd quarter worth about $950,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CVX. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Chevron from $203.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $209.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $4,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,444. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of CVX stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $148.21. 2,167,485 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,175,177. The firm has a market capitalization of $276.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $162.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.12. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $143.82 and a 52 week high of $189.68.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $54.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.41 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.84%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

