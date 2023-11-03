Bfsg LLC Has $6.02 Million Position in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Bfsg LLC grew its holdings in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Free Report) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 113,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,391 shares during the quarter. PotlatchDeltic comprises about 1.0% of Bfsg LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Bfsg LLC owned 0.14% of PotlatchDeltic worth $6,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PCH. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 490.2% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 46.7% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 115.5% during the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the first quarter valued at $159,000. Finally, Inceptionr LLC acquired a new position in PotlatchDeltic in the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Get PotlatchDeltic alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

PCH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on PotlatchDeltic from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America increased their target price on PotlatchDeltic from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. TheStreet lowered PotlatchDeltic from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on PotlatchDeltic from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded PotlatchDeltic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.50.

PotlatchDeltic Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PCH traded up $1.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.78. 7,858 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 405,706. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 52 week low of $41.31 and a 52 week high of $54.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.51 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.99.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $265.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.92 million. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 1.98%. The company’s revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PotlatchDeltic Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. PotlatchDeltic’s payout ratio is 219.51%.

PotlatchDeltic Profile

(Free Report)

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PotlatchDeltic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PotlatchDeltic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.