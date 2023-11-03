Bfsg LLC Has $6.41 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Bfsg LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,542 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Bfsg LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 171,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,979,000 after acquiring an additional 2,996 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 975,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,687,000 after purchasing an additional 46,356 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 32,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 3,056 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,958,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $79,680,000 after buying an additional 91,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 300,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,220,000 after buying an additional 1,847 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 924,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,016,332. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.25. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $36.88 and a 12-month high of $43.22. The company has a market capitalization of $70.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

