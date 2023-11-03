Bfsg LLC Has $7.97 Million Position in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Bfsg LLC cut its position in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 122,541 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,857 shares during the period. KBR comprises about 1.4% of Bfsg LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Bfsg LLC owned approximately 0.09% of KBR worth $7,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in KBR by 54.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,722 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in KBR in the second quarter worth $230,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in KBR by 3,028.3% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 26,997 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 26,134 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of KBR by 0.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,987,624 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $129,315,000 after acquiring an additional 6,899 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of KBR by 38.6% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 15,696 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 4,374 shares during the period.

Insider Activity at KBR

In other news, insider William Byron Jr. Bright sold 20,000 shares of KBR stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.68, for a total value of $1,213,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,518,590.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of KBR from $75.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of KBR from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of KBR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of KBR from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of KBR from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.33.

KBR Stock Down 0.2 %

KBR stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 176,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,238,689. The company has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.11. KBR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.70 and a 12 month high of $65.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

KBR Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -58.06%.

KBR Profile

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

