Bfsg LLC Increases Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Bfsg LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,897 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,466 shares during the period. NextEra Energy accounts for approximately 1.1% of Bfsg LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $6,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 1,794.1% in the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:NEE traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $60.81. 1,088,946 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,896,500. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.43. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.15 and a twelve month high of $88.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.54.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 27.82%. The company had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $66.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.31.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In related news, Director James Lawrence Camaren bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $67.85 per share, with a total value of $271,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director James Lawrence Camaren bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $67.85 per share, with a total value of $271,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc bought 3,097,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.21 per share, for a total transaction of $74,991,056.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,097,524 shares in the company, valued at $99,201,056.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 3,111,524 shares of company stock valued at $75,941,956 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

