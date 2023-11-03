Bfsg LLC Increases Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Bfsg LLC raised its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 99.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 275,852 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 137,714 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $4,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 159.7% during the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 41,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. 53.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of AT&T stock traded up $0.19 on Friday, hitting $15.92. The company had a trading volume of 7,831,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,051,512. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $113.81 billion, a PE ratio of -10.21, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.60. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.43 and a 52 week high of $20.50.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $30.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.25 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 9.29% and a positive return on equity of 16.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. AT&T’s payout ratio is -72.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on T. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Argus cut shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.83.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

