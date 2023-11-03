Bfsg LLC Lowers Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Bfsg LLC cut its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,719 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 422 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its position in Walmart by 2,414.3% during the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 176 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 58.3% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 33.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of Walmart stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $165.43. The company had a trading volume of 476,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,796,079. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.77. The stock has a market cap of $445.26 billion, a PE ratio of 31.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.26. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $136.09 and a 1-year high of $166.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $161.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.22 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 21.47%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.50, for a total value of $159,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 168,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,913,232.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.50, for a total transaction of $159,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 168,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,913,232.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $708,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 269,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,597,278. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,166 shares of company stock valued at $4,902,331 over the last ninety days. 46.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WMT. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.61.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

