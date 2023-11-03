Bfsg LLC Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Bfsg LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,696 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 2.7% of Bfsg LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $15,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 860,164.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 694,655,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,811,125,000 after buying an additional 694,574,437 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 29,389,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,998,366,000 after purchasing an additional 541,820 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 13,673,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,790,501,000 after purchasing an additional 617,344 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,248,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,704,073,000 after purchasing an additional 170,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,201,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,908,097,000 after purchasing an additional 178,471 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTI stock traded up $2.34 on Friday, hitting $215.35. 346,531 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,030,000. The company has a 50 day moving average of $215.37 and a 200 day moving average of $215.10. The stock has a market cap of $303.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $185.75 and a 12 month high of $228.96.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

