Bfsg LLC Purchases 1,005 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Bfsg LLC raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,083 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Becton, Dickinson and Company comprises about 1.1% of Bfsg LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $6,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 5.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,794,080 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,889,987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281,866 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 98,105.4% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,929,375 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,829,424,000 after purchasing an additional 6,922,319 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 1.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,021,220 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,239,745,000 after purchasing an additional 76,294 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 25,185.5% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,492,216 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $18,147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,474,450 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 95,813.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,045,643 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,028,807,000 after buying an additional 4,041,425 shares in the last quarter. 86.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BDX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $282.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $284.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.00.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Price Performance

BDX stock traded up $1.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $257.62. 77,429 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,134,875. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.74 billion, a PE ratio of 46.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.55. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $217.70 and a 52 week high of $287.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $263.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $261.98.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 8.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.66 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Claire Fraser sold 848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.66, for a total value of $238,847.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,086,109.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Claire Fraser sold 848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.66, for a total transaction of $238,847.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,086,109.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Richard Byrd sold 459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.48, for a total value of $125,986.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $945,309.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,581 shares of company stock valued at $1,551,429 in the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

