Bfsg LLC Purchases 1,680 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Bfsg LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 108,193 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $4,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth $692,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 38.2% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 3,979 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 21.0% in the second quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 114,060 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,242,000 after buying an additional 19,800 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at $257,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.4% in the second quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,282 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. 61.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Verizon Communications Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:VZ traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.18. 2,730,733 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,249,953. The stock has a market cap of $152.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.40. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.14 and a fifty-two week high of $42.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.27 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 15.58%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th were paid a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.35%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 53.63%.

Insider Activity at Verizon Communications

In related news, EVP Samantha Hammock sold 12,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total value of $418,022.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Tigress Financial lowered their price objective on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Edward Jones cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.50.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

