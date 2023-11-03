Bfsg LLC Purchases 249 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Bfsg LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,604 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NKE. America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 201.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NIKE in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in NIKE in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total transaction of $4,343,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,857,882.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total transaction of $5,785,863.60. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,255,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,057,760. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total transaction of $4,343,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at $4,857,882.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NKE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of NIKE from $143.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 28th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on NIKE from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on NIKE from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on NIKE from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.45.

NIKE Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE:NKE traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $106.32. 592,685 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,331,063. The company’s 50 day moving average is $98.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.37. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.66 and a twelve month high of $131.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $161.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.09.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.20. NIKE had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 34.97%. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

See Also

