Bfsg LLC Purchases 821 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Bfsg LLC grew its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $3,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,583,609,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $325,196,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 21,119,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,023,058,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029,807 shares in the last quarter. Canoe Financial LP purchased a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the 1st quarter worth approximately $153,411,000. Finally, Triasima Portfolio Management inc. purchased a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,087,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RY. Barclays increased their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Royal Bank of Canada currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.60.

Royal Bank of Canada stock traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $84.79. 101,773 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 944,018. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.02. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of $77.90 and a 12-month high of $104.72. The firm has a market cap of $118.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Free Report) (TSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $10.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.54 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 13.51%. Research analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.019 per share. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 25th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is presently 51.62%.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

