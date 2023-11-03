Bfsg LLC Purchases 8,486 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Bfsg LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1,351.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,486 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $3,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 88.1% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ stock traded up $2.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $366.19. The stock had a trading volume of 11,422,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,698,805. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $259.08 and a fifty-two week high of $387.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $364.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $358.51.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were paid a $0.5389 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

