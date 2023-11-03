Bfsg LLC Raises Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Bfsg LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,213 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,726 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 3,733.3% in the second quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 2,050.0% during the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 129 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 451.9% during the first quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 149 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSLA has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $305.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Tesla from $225.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Tesla from $271.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $238.28.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.23, for a total value of $643,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,912,137.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.53, for a total transaction of $2,546,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 66,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,209,250.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.23, for a total transaction of $643,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,972 shares in the company, valued at $14,912,137.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,065 shares of company stock valued at $10,248,880 over the last three months. 25.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tesla Price Performance

TSLA traded up $5.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $224.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,365,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,893,234. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $245.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $232.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $712.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 2.28. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.81 and a 12 month high of $299.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.07). Tesla had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The business had revenue of $23.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

