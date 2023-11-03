Bfsg LLC Raises Stock Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Bfsg LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,070 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $4,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in APH. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the first quarter valued at about $32,688,000,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Amphenol during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Amphenol by 102.8% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 436 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on APH shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Amphenol from $101.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $89.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amphenol presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.25.

APH traded up $1.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $84.87. 159,026 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,559,454. Amphenol Co. has a 12-month low of $72.00 and a 12-month high of $90.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $83.96 and a 200 day moving average of $82.10. The firm has a market cap of $50.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 24.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

In related news, insider William J. Doherty sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.57, for a total value of $4,428,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

