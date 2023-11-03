Bfsg LLC Sells 1,128 Shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Bfsg LLC lessened its holdings in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,128 shares during the period. TotalEnergies comprises approximately 1.1% of Bfsg LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $6,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in TotalEnergies by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in TotalEnergies by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in TotalEnergies by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in TotalEnergies by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in TotalEnergies by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 43,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TTE shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of TotalEnergies in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.57.

TotalEnergies Price Performance

Shares of TTE stock traded down $1.78 on Friday, reaching $66.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,469,676. The company has a market capitalization of $164.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.77. TotalEnergies SE has a 1 year low of $54.94 and a 1 year high of $68.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

TotalEnergies Profile

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.

