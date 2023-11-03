Bfsg LLC Sells 118 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Bfsg LLC decreased its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 118 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $2,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WM. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 14,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $235,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 708,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $122,939,000 after purchasing an additional 36,164 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 40,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,874,000 after purchasing an additional 5,404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Price Performance

NYSE:WM traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $167.68. The company had a trading volume of 138,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,581,562. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $157.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.66. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $148.31 and a one year high of $173.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.54 billion, a PE ratio of 29.53, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.02. Waste Management had a return on equity of 34.14% and a net margin of 11.47%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is presently 49.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on Waste Management from $204.00 to $202.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. HSBC initiated coverage on Waste Management in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Waste Management from $177.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. UBS Group upgraded Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Waste Management from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.77.

Insider Transactions at Waste Management

In other news, Director Bruce E. Chinn sold 172 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total transaction of $27,423.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 822 shares in the company, valued at $131,059.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

