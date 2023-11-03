Bfsg LLC Sells 2,266 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Bfsg LLC lowered its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 17.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,884 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,266 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $4,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 98,203.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 825,436,694 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $324,644,252,000 after purchasing an additional 824,597,013 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,308,223,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 111,819.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,983,231 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,080,549,000 after acquiring an additional 5,977,885 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Mastercard by 241.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,791,626 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $507,830,000 after acquiring an additional 3,386,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,843,692 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,509,328,000 after buying an additional 2,385,640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MA traded up $4.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $387.50. The stock had a trading volume of 264,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,652,667. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $313.24 and a 52-week high of $418.60. The company has a market cap of $365.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $399.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $389.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.18. Mastercard had a return on equity of 188.83% and a net margin of 44.85%. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.68 EPS. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Investors of record on Monday, October 9th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 19.86%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Mastercard from $510.00 to $496.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $435.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $438.00 to $442.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on Mastercard from $433.00 to $486.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $450.09.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.72, for a total value of $50,165,355.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,179,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,544,697,530.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.72, for a total transaction of $50,165,355.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,179,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,544,697,530.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 7,419 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.28, for a total value of $2,947,420.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,007 shares in the company, valued at $15,496,700.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 407,608 shares of company stock valued at $161,801,808 over the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

