Bfsg LLC Sells 2,568 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Bfsg LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,568 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 1.3% of Bfsg LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. TrueWealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Sara Bay Financial grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. CIC Wealth LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 6,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Eagle Ridge Investment Management grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, HFG Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $3.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $436.60. The company had a trading volume of 637,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,225,718. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $436.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $434.93. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $371.53 and a 1-year high of $461.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $337.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

