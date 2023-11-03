Bfsg LLC Sells 431 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Bfsg LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 431 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 86,252.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 200,102,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,497,927,000 after acquiring an additional 199,871,215 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 112,624.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,848,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,080,437,000 after acquiring an additional 136,727,341 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 207.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,348,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,485,238,000 after buying an additional 28,582,775 shares in the last quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 7,694,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,893,680,000 after buying an additional 283,105 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

VOO stock traded up $3.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $399.34. 1,030,839 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,957,453. The stock has a market cap of $319.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $340.00 and a fifty-two week high of $422.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $399.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $397.85.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

